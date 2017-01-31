Solons to begin plenary debates on de...

Solons to begin plenary debates on death penalty bill

1 hr ago

About 50 lawmakers are ready to interpellate against the bill seeking to reimpose the death penalty on illegal drugs and heinous crimes, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said yesterday. "About 50 interpellators have confirmed and we have submitted 25 already and we are going to complete the list," he told reporters as the Lower Chamber is expected to start its plenary debate on the highly controversial measure.

Chicago, IL

