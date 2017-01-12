Soldier killed in clash with Abu Sayy...

Soldier killed in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

An Army captain was killed while four others were hurt following a heavy gun battle between Army troops and the Abu Sayyaf in Sumisip, Basilan on Thursday, January 12. The army officer-whose identity was withheld pending notification of relatives-died on the spot, said Major Filemon Tan Jr., AFP Western Mindanao Command spokesman, quoting reports he received. Tan said operating troops of the 19th Special Forces Company, 4th Special Forces Battalion under Captain Dexter P. Dantog were conducting a combat operation when they encountered a still undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf fighters under Furuji Indama, alias "Abu Dujana," at Barangay Cabcaban in Sumisip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 5 Ainu 16
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC