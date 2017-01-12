Soldier killed in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

An Army captain was killed while four others were hurt following a heavy gun battle between Army troops and the Abu Sayyaf in Sumisip, Basilan on Thursday, January 12. The army officer-whose identity was withheld pending notification of relatives-died on the spot, said Major Filemon Tan Jr., AFP Western Mindanao Command spokesman, quoting reports he received. Tan said operating troops of the 19th Special Forces Company, 4th Special Forces Battalion under Captain Dexter P. Dantog were conducting a combat operation when they encountered a still undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf fighters under Furuji Indama, alias "Abu Dujana," at Barangay Cabcaban in Sumisip.

