Signal jamming plan needs more study: Guv

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III yesterday said that the proposal to cut off communication systems through a signal jammer to prevent terrorist bombing by remote control needs a thorough study. Davide said communication is important so that cutting it off will hinder information dissemination during a big event like Sinulog.

