Serious Flood Warning raised over 11 Mindanao provinces
Serious Flood Warning has been raised over 11 provinces in Caraga, Northern Mindanao and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao due to the trough of low pressure area and the tailend of a cold front. In its Serious Flood Warning issued at 1 p.m. Saturday , the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration said serious flooding is expected in low lying areas and near river channels and landslides in mountainous areas in the entire Caraga region the Northern Mindanao povinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental, and Lanao del Sur in the ARMM.
