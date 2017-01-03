Security measures set for Black Nazar...

Security measures set for Black Nazarene procession in CDO

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

The jamming of all mobile phone signals in the entire city and other security measures have been set for the "Translacion" or procession of the Black Nazarene on Monday. City Councilor Romeo Calizo, chair of the committee on police, fire and public safety said the National Telecommunications Commission has directed Smart and Globe companies to jam their cell phone signals in response to "credible information" that terror groups plan to explode bombs along the route of the Translacion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 5 Ainu 16
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,682 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC