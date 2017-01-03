Security measures set for Black Nazarene procession in CDO

The jamming of all mobile phone signals in the entire city and other security measures have been set for the "Translacion" or procession of the Black Nazarene on Monday. City Councilor Romeo Calizo, chair of the committee on police, fire and public safety said the National Telecommunications Commission has directed Smart and Globe companies to jam their cell phone signals in response to "credible information" that terror groups plan to explode bombs along the route of the Translacion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.