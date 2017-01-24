Sabah, a terror hotbed
KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah is now becoming the focal point of terror activities in the country with fugitive militant Dr Mahmud Ahmad leading an Islamic State terror cell that has combined forces with the Abu Sayyaf Group to bring in recruits from all over the region into the state. The cell is using Sabah as a transit point to bring in recruits from peninsular Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and even Rohingyas from Rakhine state to Marawi City, Mindanao in southern Philippines.
