Russia offers Philippines weapons and close friendship, throwing US relations into question

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev and Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov , the deputy commander of Flotilla of Pacific Fleet of Russia, answer questions from the members of the media onboard the Russian Navy vessel, Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship, docked at the south harbor port area in metro Manila, Philippines January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco Russia is ready to supply the Philippines with sophisticated weapons including aircraft and submarines and aims to become a close friend of the traditional U.S. ally as it diversifies its foreign ties, Russia's ambassador said on Wednesday.

