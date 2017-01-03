Rodrigo Duterte's Kins are ISIS Members, the President Suspects
It's well-known that the now Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is from the Southern part of his country, which is where most of the terrorists reign. In 2016, his hometown, Davao City, was attacked by an extremist group, claiming to be part of the Islamic State .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Disruption.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|16
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC