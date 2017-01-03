Rodrigo Dutertea s violent war on drugs strains U.S.-Philippines alliance

Since taking office six months ago, hard-line populist President Rodrigo Duterte has succeeded in turning this city into one of the murder capitals of the world, authorizing the police and an array of unknown accomplices to gun down at point-blank range anyone suspected of dealing or using illegal drugs. Authorities claim suspects are fired on only in self-defense, but more than 6,000 have been shot dead in what critics call a flood of "extrajudicial killings" across the country that the Obama administration, the United Nations and human rights activists have openly condemned.

