Road projects hastened for Panay festivals

Several multi-million peso road infrastructure projects that are being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 6 are being hastened for completion as Panay Island gears for two major festivals this month. Thousands of revelers are expected to flock to Kalibo, Aklan province for the Ati-Atihan Festival on January 14-15, and Iloilo City for the Dinagyang Festival on January 21-22.

