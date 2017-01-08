Road projects hastened for Panay fest...

Road projects hastened for Panay festivals

Several multi-million peso road infrastructure projects that are being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 6 are being hastened for completion as Panay Island gears for two major festivals this month. Thousands of revelers are expected to flock to Kalibo, Aklan province for the Ati-Atihan Festival on January 14-15, and Iloilo City for the Dinagyang Festival on January 21-22.

