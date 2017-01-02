Remembering Pearl Harbor, Hiroshima, ...

Remembering Pearl Harbor, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and United States President Barack Obama went last Tuesday to Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, where World War II started in the Pacific in 1941. It was on December 8, 1941, that Japanese planes mounted a surprise attack on the US military installations at Pearl Harbor, destroying 20 ships and over 300 planes and killing 2,400 people, including 1,000 entombed in the USS Arizona which was sunk in the harbor.

Chicago, IL

