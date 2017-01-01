Release of coco levy fund remains unc...

Release of coco levy fund remains uncertain

The release of P75-billion coco levy fund may not come as sooner as how President Rodrigo Duterte would want it to be as it is still uncertain as to when the Supreme Court will lift the Temporary Restraining Order on the distribution of the highly disputed funds. Even before taking over the administration, Duterte already ordered in June the start of the "legal works" that will fast-track the release of the controversial coco levy fund.

