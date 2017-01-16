Rains, flooding prompt evacuation in parts of Visayas and Mindanao
Residents in near the Cagayan de Oro River in Cagayan de Oro City are being advised to immediately evacuate as large parts of the city and some parts of Visayas and Mindanao are inundated due to rains induced by a low pressure area and tail end of the cold front. Social welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo, in a Facebook post late Monday, January 16, relayed the announcement by Cagayan de Oro City's Information Office for residents to proceed to evacuation centers or elevated areas.
