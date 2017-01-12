Prysmian: CNP-1 Subsea Link Launched ...

Prysmian: CNP-1 Subsea Link Launched in Philippines

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces the successful commissioning of the submarine power cable link to connect Negros and Panay islands in the Philippines. This is the first stage of the project CNP-1 , awarded to Prysmian Group by the Filipino grid operating company NGCP .

