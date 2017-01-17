Piracy Prompts Shippers to Avoid Seas West of Philippines
Indonesian sailors, who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf militant group, eat a meal at a local government official's house after they were released from captivity in Jolo, Sulu in southern Philippines, May 2, 2016. A surge in piracy to the west of the Philippines is forcing shipowners to divert vessels through other waters, adding to their costs and the time it takes to transport goods such as Australian iron ore to key Asian destinations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
