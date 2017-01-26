Philippines: US to start building facilities in selected military camps

Amid President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-U.S. rants, Americans will start constructing facilities this year inside selected camps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines , according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement , whose constitutionality was upheld by the Supreme Court last year, allows the U.S. to use temporary facilities in the country.

