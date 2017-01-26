Philippines: US to start building facilities in selected military camps
Amid President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-U.S. rants, Americans will start constructing facilities this year inside selected camps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines , according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement , whose constitutionality was upheld by the Supreme Court last year, allows the U.S. to use temporary facilities in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC