Philippines taxi driver rewarded for returning valuables
A taxi driver in the Philippines who returned the valuable belongings of a businessman after they were left behind in his cab has been rewarded at home and abroad for his honesty. Reggie Cabututan, 30, was honoured by the city of Baguio and offered a chance to study and work in Australia.
