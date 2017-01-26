Philippines: Students protest repression, demand university official's ouster
Thirty-four students of the Cavite State University in Silang, in the Filipino province of Cavite, have been sued for libel by school administrators. In response, the start of the second semester was met with a mass protest against harassment, irregularities and the deterioration of the educational system.
