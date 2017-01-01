Philippines says - fear of Duterte' lessens New Year injuries

Firecrackers for sale are pictured in a store during New Year's Eve in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. -Reuters MANILA: Fears that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would harshly punish revellers who celebrate the New Year with firecrackers caused a "remarkable" decline in injuries, the health minister said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.