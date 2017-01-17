Philippines: Govt will use drug war c...

Philippines: Govt will use drug war campaign approach on illegal fishing - official

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Filipinos riding an improvised float pass by fishing boats that took shelter from Typhoon Nock-Ten in Manila, Philippines Monday, Dec 26, 2016. Pic: AP THE Philippines government said it will launch clampdown on illegal fishing in a campaign that is as severe as President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs and criminality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... 16 hr Jack kool 1
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Mon Ainu 18
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC