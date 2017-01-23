Philippines' Duterte stands by his po...

Philippines' Duterte stands by his police chief amid resignation calls

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stood by his police chief after calls for him to resign over the alleged killing of a South Korean businessman by police officers at the national police headquarters. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa during the oath-taking of the newly promoted officials of the PNP at the Malacanang presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines January 19, 2017.

