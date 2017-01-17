Philippines' Duterte says won't declare martial law, but can if wants to
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday appeared to rule out declaring martial law, but said he could do so if he wished, and anyone questioning his justification should "shut up" and stay out of his business. President Rodrigo Duterte returns the salute of a military officer as he leads the death anniversary celebration of Filipino national hero Dr Jose Rizal in Manila, Philippines December 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|16 hr
|Jack kool
|1
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Mon
|Ainu
|18
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC