Philippines' Duterte says won't declare martial law, but can if wants to

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday appeared to rule out declaring martial law, but said he could do so if he wished, and anyone questioning his justification should "shut up" and stay out of his business. President Rodrigo Duterte returns the salute of a military officer as he leads the death anniversary celebration of Filipino national hero Dr Jose Rizal in Manila, Philippines December 30, 2016.

