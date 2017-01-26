Philippines: Concerns over rogue cops rise after scandals uncovered
Effigies of corpses are seen with placards as activists protest against the Extra Judicial Killings in the country involving the war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte, during a rally outside the Philippine National Police Headquarters in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines January 27, 2017. REUTERS THERE have been concerns over the Philippine police force going rogue and using President Duterte's bloody war on drugs as a cover for their activities following allegations of extortion, abduction, murder and the framing of people.
