Philippines: Concerns over rogue cops...

Philippines: Concerns over rogue cops rise after scandals uncovered

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Effigies of corpses are seen with placards as activists protest against the Extra Judicial Killings in the country involving the war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte, during a rally outside the Philippine National Police Headquarters in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines January 27, 2017. REUTERS THERE have been concerns over the Philippine police force going rogue and using President Duterte's bloody war on drugs as a cover for their activities following allegations of extortion, abduction, murder and the framing of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Fri Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,350,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC