Philippines bars 9,738 undesirable foreigners

The Bureau of Immigration has barred more than 9,000 foreigners from entering the country in 2016 as part of the agency's efforts to bolster the country's border security. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the BI turned back 9,738 foreigners from the Philippines' ports of entry last year in a bid to thwart the entry of undesirable or fugitive aliens.

