Philippine protesters ask Duterte to ...

Philippine protesters ask Duterte to stay away from Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Protesters put down their "Dump Trump" placards as they dance prior to marching toward the US Embassy for a rally to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Left-wing and Muslim activists have asked President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Thu Strong Wakamoto 19
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC