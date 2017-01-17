Philippine protesters ask Duterte to stay away from Trump
Protesters put down their "Dump Trump" placards as they dance prior to marching toward the US Embassy for a rally to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Left-wing and Muslim activists have asked President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
