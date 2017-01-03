Philippine FDA orders Sanofi to take down dengue vaccine ads
The Philippine Food and Drugs Administration has ordered pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to stop airing television and radio advertisements of its dengue vaccine in violation of a ban on promoting prescription or ethical drugs in mass media. The FDA said in a statement Tuesday it issued a summons on Dec. 13 directing the drugmaker to take down the ads for Dengvaxia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|17 hr
|Ainu
|6
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|17 hr
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC