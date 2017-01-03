Philippine FDA orders Sanofi to take ...

Philippine FDA orders Sanofi to take down dengue vaccine ads

The Philippine Food and Drugs Administration has ordered pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to stop airing television and radio advertisements of its dengue vaccine in violation of a ban on promoting prescription or ethical drugs in mass media. The FDA said in a statement Tuesday it issued a summons on Dec. 13 directing the drugmaker to take down the ads for Dengvaxia.

