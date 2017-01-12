PH positions itself as 'gateway' to A...

PH positions itself as 'gateway' to ASEAN, 5 economic powers

Read more: MindaNews

The Philippines' strategic location will make it a gateway to the 620 million population of the ASEAN region and five other important trading partners, Trade and Industry secretary Ramon Lopez said in his presentation Friday where he pitched for the country as a potential investment destination for Japanese companies in Asia. Speaking before key Japanese officials and senior business executives at the Philippines-Japan Business Forum at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao, Lopez said the country was entering an economic "sweet spot," meaning its labor force has more young workers.

Chicago, IL

