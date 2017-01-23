PH entry rules for ASEAN delegates relaxed
The Bureau of Immigration has relaxed its rules in checking the entry of foreign delegates to the ongoing series of preliminary meetings for the upcoming summit of leaders from the Association of Southeast Nations. A.S.E.A.N. CHAIRMANSHIP COIN - President Duterte unveils the commemorative chairmanship coin of the 2017 ASEAN summit at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|5 hr
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Sat
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC