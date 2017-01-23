PH entry rules for ASEAN delegates re...

PH entry rules for ASEAN delegates relaxed

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Bureau of Immigration has relaxed its rules in checking the entry of foreign delegates to the ongoing series of preliminary meetings for the upcoming summit of leaders from the Association of Southeast Nations. A.S.E.A.N. CHAIRMANSHIP COIN - President Duterte unveils the commemorative chairmanship coin of the 2017 ASEAN summit at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) 5 hr DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Sat Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,165,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC