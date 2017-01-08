PCSO spends P1.278-B in financial ass...

PCSO spends P1.278-B in financial assistance

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said they have provided P1.278 billion financial assistance to indigents in 11 months last year in Zamboanga Peninsula . PCSO OIC-Regional Manager Raul Regondola said a total of 3,805 patients have benefitted from the financial assistance of the PCSO from January until November of 2016.

Chicago, IL

