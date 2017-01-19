Palmes-Dennis: Helpless against the f...

Palmes-Dennis: Helpless against the floods

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

Scared of the rain? Don't be there is nothing to be afraid of the rain. It's only when its flow is obstructed by garbage or other man-made structures that it becomes something else, a force of nature that is at once imposing and terrifying, capable of causing floodwaters that overwhelm anyone and anything in its path.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 17 hr Strong Wakamoto 19
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC