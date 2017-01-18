Palace assures gov't support to flood victims in northern Mindanao
By Philippine News Agency MalacaA ang assured on Tuesday that all concerned government agencies have been assisting the victims of the massive flooding in northern Mindanao. "Government is doing everything to ensure that things go back to normal especially now that the weather is improving and roads are again passable," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a press statement on Tuesday.
