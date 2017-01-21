Our Santo Ni o and other festivals
Contingents from 9 Municipalities in Cebu Province show their street dancing performances on their colorful costumes for the Sinulog sa kabataan sa Lalawigan as they paraded from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday. Talisay City won the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.
