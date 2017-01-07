NPA admits killing Mandaya datu, kin
THE New People's Army has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Mandaya leader and two of his relatives near midnight of December 30, 2016 in Caraga, Davao Oriental. THE NPA Southern Mindanao Region Regional Operations Command in a press statement issued Friday, January 6, and signed by Roel Agustin II, spokesperson of the NPA-Comval Davao East Coast Subregional Command, said their group was behind the killing of Mandaya Ancestral Defense Unit leader Likid Cupertino Banugan, his brother Ramon, and nephew Dodo Banugan at sitio Calatagan, barangay Poblacion of Davao Oriental at around 11:30 p.m. "Acting on self-defense, the NPA fought and killed notorious warlord Cupertino Banugan, his brother Ramon and a relative Dodo Banugan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Thu
|Ainu
|16
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC