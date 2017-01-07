NPA admits killing Mandaya datu, kin

THE New People's Army has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Mandaya leader and two of his relatives near midnight of December 30, 2016 in Caraga, Davao Oriental. THE NPA Southern Mindanao Region Regional Operations Command in a press statement issued Friday, January 6, and signed by Roel Agustin II, spokesperson of the NPA-Comval Davao East Coast Subregional Command, said their group was behind the killing of Mandaya Ancestral Defense Unit leader Likid Cupertino Banugan, his brother Ramon, and nephew Dodo Banugan at sitio Calatagan, barangay Poblacion of Davao Oriental at around 11:30 p.m. "Acting on self-defense, the NPA fought and killed notorious warlord Cupertino Banugan, his brother Ramon and a relative Dodo Banugan.

