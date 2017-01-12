Nickelodeon Under Fire for Underwater Park in Palawan, Philippines
Nickelodeon is currently under fire for revealing its plans to build an underwater park in the island of Palawan in the Philippines. Those who are against it argue that such a park would compromise the ecology of the island, home to coral reefs and the famed underground river, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
