Newbie volunteers deface sea turtle in Philippines

2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Members of a group of volunteers guarding against poaching in the seas have learned a valuable lesson on handling green sea turtles-don't paint on their carapace. Bantay Dagat volunteers in Silay City, Negros Occidental, were reprimanded for marking the carapace of a sea turtle with paint instead of tagging the animal.

Chicago, IL

