Move over Washington, Moscow is coming to the Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures with Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev and other officials at the anti-submarine navy ship Admiral Tributs at the south pier in Metro Manila, Philippines Jan 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Noel Celis/Pool No longer is the United States influencing the region as it once did, leaving space for Russia and China to fill the void.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.