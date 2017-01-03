Move over Washington, Moscow is coming to the Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures with Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev and other officials at the anti-submarine navy ship Admiral Tributs at the south pier in Metro Manila, Philippines Jan 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Noel Celis/Pool No longer is the United States influencing the region as it once did, leaving space for Russia and China to fill the void.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|16
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC