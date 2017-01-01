More airports being readied for night ops - " CAAP
More airports will be made available for night operations this year, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. CAAP Chief Captain Jim Sydiongco said they are preparing more Philippine airports capable of operating at night to help solve air traffic congestion especially at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport .
