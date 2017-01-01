More airports being readied for night...

More airports being readied for night ops - " CAAP

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

More airports will be made available for night operations this year, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. CAAP Chief Captain Jim Sydiongco said they are preparing more Philippine airports capable of operating at night to help solve air traffic congestion especially at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 19 hr Russian Ainu 1
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Sat Russian Ainu 11
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC