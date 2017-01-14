Moderate quake rocks Bohol, Cebu

Moderate quake rocks Bohol, Cebu

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

A moderate earthquake shook Bohol and Cebu provinces at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The tremor, with a magnitude of 3.7 , was tectonic in origin and had a depth of five kilometers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 18 hr Strong Wakamoto 17
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) 22 hr Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC