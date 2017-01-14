Moderate quake rocks Bohol, Cebu
A moderate earthquake shook Bohol and Cebu provinces at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The tremor, with a magnitude of 3.7 , was tectonic in origin and had a depth of five kilometers.
