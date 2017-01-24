Miss Universe 2016 candidates experie...

Miss Universe 2016 candidates experience Davao

NINE candidates for the Miss Universe 2016 went straight to Eden Nature Park and Resort in Davao City after arriving at the city's airport on January 19. The candidates were welcomed by the children from Kultura Edeng and Eden Nature Park and Resort's Management team headed by its president and chief executive officer, Zaldy Magnaye and Director and Special Project Officer Rafael Ayala.

