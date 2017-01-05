Miss U to unfold as Duterte likes it
At yesterday's lunch briefing at the Makati Garden Club in Makati City, Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo divulged that when she first sat down with President Duterte about hosting this year's Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines, whose estimated cost would run up to $11 million, the President had two things to say. "One," Teo told Manila Bulletin, "do not spend a single peso of government money on this project and, two, do not inconvenience the public ."
