Mini hydro plant developer told to discontinue projects

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered the cessation of construction operations of mini-hydroelectric power plant developer Hydrotec Renewables Inc. at Sitio Campuestohan, Barangay Cabatangan in Talisay City, and in Barangay Bunga, Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental. The instruction from DENR-Negros Island Region Director Al Orolfo and memorandum from Undersecretary Demetrio Ignacio was attached to the memorandum issued by Biodiversity Management Bureau Director Theresa Mundita Lim.

Chicago, IL

