Miner gets nod to operate; villagers fear return of prostitution, child trafficking

DIPLAHAN, Zamboanga Sibugay -- As government regulators have flashed the green light for the Balabag Gold-Silver Project of TVI Resource Development Inc. in nearby Bayog town in Zamboanga del Sur to proceed, some villagers are "not really optimistic." Freddie Canoy, a resident of the gold-rich mountain of Balabag in Bayog, said: "We already know what will follow once the full-operations will start."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.