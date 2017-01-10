Miner gets nod to operate; villagers ...

Miner gets nod to operate; villagers fear return of prostitution, child trafficking

DIPLAHAN, Zamboanga Sibugay -- As government regulators have flashed the green light for the Balabag Gold-Silver Project of TVI Resource Development Inc. in nearby Bayog town in Zamboanga del Sur to proceed, some villagers are "not really optimistic." Freddie Canoy, a resident of the gold-rich mountain of Balabag in Bayog, said: "We already know what will follow once the full-operations will start."

