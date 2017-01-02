Mindanao's 2016: A medal, a crown, and a president
It is always fruitful and helpful to see every new year with a deep joy and strong hope. All previous years are the same as the last, filled with the same challenges and opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|15
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC