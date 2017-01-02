Mindanao's 2016: A medal, a crown, an...

Mindanao's 2016: A medal, a crown, and a president

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

It is always fruitful and helpful to see every new year with a deep joy and strong hope. All previous years are the same as the last, filled with the same challenges and opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 4 hr Russian Ainu 15
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 7 hr Ainu 4
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC