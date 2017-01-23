Militants still holding 25 hostages in Philippines: def chief6 hours ago
The Philippine defence chief said today that 25 hostages are still being held by Islamic militants in the southern Philippines but urged that no ransom be paid for their release. Delfin Lorenzana also told a security forum in Singapore that President Rodrigo Duterte has been under pressure to declare martial law in at least three southern islands where jihadists operate, but he did not think there was a need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|22 hr
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Sun
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC