Militants still holding 25 hostages in Philippines: def chief6 hours ago

The Philippine defence chief said today that 25 hostages are still being held by Islamic militants in the southern Philippines but urged that no ransom be paid for their release. Delfin Lorenzana also told a security forum in Singapore that President Rodrigo Duterte has been under pressure to declare martial law in at least three southern islands where jihadists operate, but he did not think there was a need.

