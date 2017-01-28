Malaysian among four IS-linked milita...

Malaysian among four IS-linked militants reported killed in southern Philippines

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The Philippine Air Force's newly acquired FA-50 jets are taking part in operations against Islamic State-affiliated terror groups in the mountains of Lanao del Sur province. PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian is among four Islamic State-linked militants believed to have been killed in a bombing operation at the terror group's hideout in the southern Philippines.

Chicago, IL

