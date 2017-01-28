Lunar New Year of the Fire Rooster

Lunar New Year of the Fire Rooster

Along with the United States and the rest of the Western world, we celebrated New Year's Day last January 1, with the usual fireworks and family gatherings at "Media Noche" midnight dinners. Today, January 28, we join China and much of the rest of Asia in celebrating the Lunar New Year also with fireworks and family gatherings.

Chicago, IL

