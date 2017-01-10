Luczon: Cyber attacks: the new oppres...

Luczon: Cyber attacks: the new oppression to press freedom

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

ON MONDAY evening, the website of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines could not be accessed. Up to this writing, nujp.org remained "access denied."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 5 Ainu 16
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC