LPA may trigger floods in Eastern Visayas
The state weather bureau issued a rainfall warning for Eastern Visayas Friday morning because of a prevailing low pressure area . In its advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration identified several rivers in five provinces that would likely be affected by heavy downpour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC