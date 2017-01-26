Lorenzana: US to build, fix facilitie...

Lorenzana: US to build, fix facilities in PH camps under EDCA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The enhanced defense cooperation agreement is still on despite President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier pronouncements against the United States, defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday, January 26. In a press briefing at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Lorenzana relayed word from Pentagon officials that they will start constructing some facilities in the camps chosen under EDCA: "They will fix the runway and put up facilities also for their troops, storage for their belongings if they are here but they can leave the building there and leave then come back again. That is the idea of EDCA," he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Tue spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC