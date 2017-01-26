Lorenzana: US to build, fix facilities in PH camps under EDCA
The enhanced defense cooperation agreement is still on despite President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier pronouncements against the United States, defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday, January 26. In a press briefing at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Lorenzana relayed word from Pentagon officials that they will start constructing some facilities in the camps chosen under EDCA: "They will fix the runway and put up facilities also for their troops, storage for their belongings if they are here but they can leave the building there and leave then come back again. That is the idea of EDCA," he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Tue
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC