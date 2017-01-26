Lorenzana: US to build, fix facilities in PH camps under EDCA

The enhanced defense cooperation agreement is still on despite President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier pronouncements against the United States, defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday, January 26. In a press briefing at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Lorenzana relayed word from Pentagon officials that they will start constructing some facilities in the camps chosen under EDCA: "They will fix the runway and put up facilities also for their troops, storage for their belongings if they are here but they can leave the building there and leave then come back again. That is the idea of EDCA," he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.