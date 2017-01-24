Korean couple closes shop 2 weeks aft...

Korean couple closes shop 2 weeks after robbery

A shopping center, owned by a Korean couple who lost cash and valuables to robbers, has folded in what appear to be a decision made in fear of a growing "climate of uncertainty in doing business" here. The Ipil Shopping Center, owned by Jonas Sy, situated at the heart of the town's fledgling commercial district, has announced its garage sale this week.

